HC Wainwright Boosts Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Price Target to $5.00

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $0.20 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on VIRI
Virios Therapeutics Price Performance
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Virios Therapeutics Company Profile
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virios Therapeutics
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.