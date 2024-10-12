HC Wainwright Boosts Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Price Target to $5.00

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $0.20 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VIRI opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Virios Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $79.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

