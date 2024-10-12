Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 7.9 %

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $169.66 million, a P/E ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

