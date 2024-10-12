HashAI (HASHAI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One HashAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HashAI has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HashAI has a total market capitalization of $44.22 million and approximately $427,838.95 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.21 or 0.00253864 BTC.

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI was first traded on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00053052 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $381,591.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars.

