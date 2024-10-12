Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 397,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 181,938 shares.The stock last traded at $34.37 and had previously closed at $34.44.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,971,000 after purchasing an additional 299,746 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,134,000 after buying an additional 352,787 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 950,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,336,000 after buying an additional 55,345 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after buying an additional 125,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 832,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,087,000 after buying an additional 69,513 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

