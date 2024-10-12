Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 49358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.49).
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Trading Down 2.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.42. The company has a market capitalization of £135.04 million, a PE ratio of -528.57 and a beta of 0.38.
About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
