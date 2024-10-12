Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $525,800.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $525,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,583,199.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $563,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $590,900.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $53.00 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HALO. TD Cowen increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

