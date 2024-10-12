GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.51% of GXO Logistics worth $31,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,228,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,636,000 after buying an additional 82,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,221,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,702,000 after acquiring an additional 648,547 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,416,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,039,000 after purchasing an additional 563,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,398,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,140,000 after purchasing an additional 240,766 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of GXO opened at $61.98 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

