GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GURU Organic Energy stock remained flat at $1.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. GURU Organic Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.
About GURU Organic Energy
