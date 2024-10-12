GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GURU Organic Energy stock remained flat at $1.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. GURU Organic Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, produces, markets, and distributes natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names.

