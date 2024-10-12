Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,257 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Up 4.9 %

MBLY traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. 8,385,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 0.08. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $44.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mobileye Global

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.