Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $383,000 Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $37.60. 5,422,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

