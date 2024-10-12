Guinness Asset Management LTD Takes $40.77 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 57,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $40,765,000. Netflix accounts for about 0.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.79.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.50 on Friday, reaching $722.79. 2,299,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $686.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $651.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $736.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

