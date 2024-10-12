Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 33,642 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,642 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $26,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 321,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,088,000 after buying an additional 665,633 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,070,000 after buying an additional 42,117 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,765,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,608,000 after buying an additional 201,852 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 6.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,596,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,939,000 after acquiring an additional 161,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,136,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,279. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

