Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $497,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in IDEX were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,627,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.29.

IDEX Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:IEX traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.49. 342,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.74.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.13%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

