Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $33.99 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,023 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in KLA were worth $33,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,397,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $2,254,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in KLA by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.57.
KLA Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $5.75 on Friday, hitting $803.73. The stock had a trading volume of 570,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,066. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $452.01 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $771.73 and its 200 day moving average is $763.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.
Insider Activity at KLA
In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
About KLA
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
