Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $220.01 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,062,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,046 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 4.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $220,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,096 shares of company stock valued at $25,982,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,786,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,216,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $299.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

