Guinness Asset Management LTD Cuts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE KKR traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.59. 2,084,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $135.90. The firm has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

