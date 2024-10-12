Guided Therapeutics (GTHP) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) is one of 76 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Guided Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Guided Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Guided Therapeutics Competitors 264 797 1998 109 2.62

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 3,082.82%. Given Guided Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guided Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 -$3.49 million -4.34 Guided Therapeutics Competitors $1.00 billion $84.69 million 87.28

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Guided Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics. Guided Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.23% Guided Therapeutics Competitors -314.12% -88.64% -28.99%

Risk and Volatility

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics peers beat Guided Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

