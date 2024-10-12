Grin Price Hits $0.0208 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $79,408.89 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,072.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.82 or 0.00522924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00105015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.00242844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00029825 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00072365 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

