Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading 14.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 268,350 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 79,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 target price on Grid Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

