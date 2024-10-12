Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 787.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.5313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.48%.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

