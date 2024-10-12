Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a one year low of GBX 81.25 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 213 ($2.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 163.41. The company has a market cap of £952.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2,120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

