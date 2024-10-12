Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNC
Greencore Group Price Performance
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.