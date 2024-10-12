Gravity Self Reported Market Cap Tops $270.62 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Gravity has a market cap of $270.62 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00252377 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03401972 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $13,426,785.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

