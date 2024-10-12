Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 129.2% from the September 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Gratomic Price Performance
CBULF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
About Gratomic
