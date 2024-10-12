Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 129.2% from the September 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Gratomic Price Performance

CBULF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

