GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Up 684.2% in September

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 684.2% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $11.72. 69,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

