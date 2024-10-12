GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Up 684.2% in September

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 684.2% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $11.72. 69,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $28.32.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.