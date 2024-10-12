GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

Shares of GDDY opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.15 and a 12 month high of $167.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.66.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $585,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,630,815.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,630,815.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,744 shares of company stock worth $4,950,771. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

