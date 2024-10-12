Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.84 and last traded at C$36.84. 6,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 5,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.75.
Global X Uranium Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.46.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Uranium Index ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.