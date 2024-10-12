Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.84 and last traded at C$36.84. 6,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 5,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.75.

Global X Uranium Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.46.

