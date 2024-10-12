Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 83,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 32,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Global Blue Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blue Group stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Free Report ) by 1,640.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770,550 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Global Blue Group worth $24,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

