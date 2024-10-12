Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 83,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 32,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
Global Blue Group Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blue Group
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.