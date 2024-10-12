Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 82.9% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

