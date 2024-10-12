Gigachad (GIGA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.52 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Gigachad has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gigachad token can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Gigachad has a market cap of $461.61 million and $12.52 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gigachad Token Profile

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.04918048 USD and is up 17.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $11,713,896.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

