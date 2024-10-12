Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.33 and a 12-month high of C$23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. In other news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

