GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GFL opened at $40.45 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $43.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.16.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -4.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 14.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 216,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,865 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.7% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 271,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

