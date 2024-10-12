GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GeoVax Labs Trading Down 19.4 %

GOVXW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

Read More

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

