GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GeoVax Labs Trading Down 19.4 %
GOVXW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.65.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
