Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Short Interest Update

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Genetic Technologies Price Performance

Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 35,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,824. Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genetic Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genetic Technologies stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.24% of Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through AffinityDNA, EasyDNA, and GeneType/Corporate segments.

Featured Stories

