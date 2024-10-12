General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.06.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.6 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.44. 986,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $232.29 and a 52-week high of $309.97. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.31%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

