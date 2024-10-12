Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as low as C$0.60. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 536,037 shares traded.
Gear Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Gear Energy had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of C$40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1398601 earnings per share for the current year.
Gear Energy Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other Gear Energy news, Director Scott Robinson bought 74,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$43,978.20. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Gear Energy
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gear Energy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.