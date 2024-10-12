Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as low as C$0.60. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 536,037 shares traded.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Gear Energy had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of C$40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1398601 earnings per share for the current year.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Scott Robinson bought 74,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$43,978.20. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

