Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,483 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $49,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.99. 3,809,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,241. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

