Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 258 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $62,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.89. 42,136,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,067,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average is $157.72. The stock has a market cap of $271.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

