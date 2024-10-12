Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,439 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $136,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $20.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.80. 142,628,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,239,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.61. The firm has a market cap of $695.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

