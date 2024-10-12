Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $86,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,159,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,910,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 14.8% during the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $194.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.08 and a 200-day moving average of $177.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95. The company has a market capitalization of $342.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

