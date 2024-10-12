Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $17.96 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Alliant Energy worth $17,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,352. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

