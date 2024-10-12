Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $14.12 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 102,011 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HAL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890,814. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

