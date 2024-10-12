GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 11,000 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $229,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,560.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mark Haymond Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $102,487.32.
GameStop Stock Performance
Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,913,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,793,910. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 161.70 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 535.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in GameStop by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
