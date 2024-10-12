GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 11,000 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $229,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,560.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Haymond Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $102,487.32.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,913,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,793,910. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 161.70 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.67 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. GameStop’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 535.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in GameStop by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

