Gain Therapeutics’ (GANX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

GANX has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of GANX opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.42. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gain Therapeutics news, Chairman Khalid Islam bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

