FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. Increased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Vincerx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12.

Separately, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,610,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 359.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 328,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 256,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 153,575 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

See Also

