FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Stock Price Up 22.2% – Still a Buy?

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 200,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 38,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.91, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 17.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$898,200.00, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.51.

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise in Canada. The company exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. It also engages in the surplus goods business; and provides a variety of products, including disposable and fabric face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, and thermometers through online.

