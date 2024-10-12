FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Family Wealth Partners LLC

Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.17 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 113.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

