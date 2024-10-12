Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 597,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,794,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.06.

Frontline Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $409.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,207,000 after purchasing an additional 567,900 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 31.8% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 413,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 99,765 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at $25,074,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Frontline by 184.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 95,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

