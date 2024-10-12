Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.50 to $4.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 2.55.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. Frontier Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In other news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $21,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,104,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 109,418 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 672,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontier Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,779 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.