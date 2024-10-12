Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Insider Acquires A$158,197.63 in Stock

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHEGet Free Report) insider Grant Davey acquired 1,235,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$158,197.63 ($106,890.29).

Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 4th, Grant Davey purchased 3,000,000 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$351,000.00 ($237,162.16).

Frontier Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

Frontier Energy Company Profile

Frontier Energy Limited, a renewable energy company, engages in the development of a large scale integrated renewable energy facility in Australia. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia; and the Waroona Solar project that comprises 868 hectares located near the town of Waroona in the South West of Western Australia.

