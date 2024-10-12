Freestate Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Freestate Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QGRO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,281,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,012,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,069,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 787,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,661,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 364,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after buying an additional 44,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average of $85.49. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

